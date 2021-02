PETALING JAYA: Ni Hsin Resources Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Ni Hsin Food & Beverages Sdn Bhd (Ni Hsin F&B) has filed a patent for its new energy coffee to be marketed and retailed under the brand name “BlackBixon”.

It filed a patent application with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) for its new invention, a “composition of boosting energy level, anti-fatigue and boosting mental alertness”.

The company said that the purpose of filing the patent application is to protect the company’s rights to the invention and secure the competitive advantage of the company’s food and beverages business in selling products using the said invention.

The invention is described as a composition which provides the benefits of caffeine and ribose in combination when consumed and helps in accentuating the human body’s natural process of energy synthesis and at the same time lessen fatigue and boosting the mental alertness of an individual.

Ni Hsin F&B managing director said its collaboration partner Fiatec Biosystem Sdn Bhd has helped the company to develop various products which includes energy coffee and nutrition coffee, which will be marketed and sold in capsule form under “BlackBixon”. Meanwhile, it has appointed Global Coffee Resources Sdn Bhd (GCR) to supply its coffee beans and coffee powder, as well as provide technical assistance to Ni Hsin F&B in the development of the beverage recipes.

“Our group has decided to focus its first foray into the F&B business on the manufacturing and distribution of health and bioenergy beverages, in consideration of the heightened heath awareness among Malaysians in their dietary needs and the increasing consumption of non-alcoholic beverage (including coffee), especially due to the outbreak of the pandemic which has driven consumers to in-home coffee consumption.

“The demand for capsule coffee machines is expected to be fast-growing, therefore we believe that the application of the patent is a strategic move to establish our signature product and secure positive contribution to Ni Hsin’s earnings in the years to come,” he added.

To recap, Ni Hsin F&B had on Aug 12, 2020 entered into a collaboration agreement with Fiatec for the development and formulation of health and bioenergy products. Subsequently on Jan 22, 2021, Ni Hsin F&B entered into a supply and technical assistance agreement with GCR for the appointment of GCR as the supplier for the coffee beans and coffee powders and to provide technical assistance in developing the beverage recipes for our products.