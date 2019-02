PETALING JAYA: Ni Hsin Resources Bhd proposes to declare an interim single tier dividend via a share dividend distribution of up to 24.39 million units of treasury shares.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said the treasury shares will be distributed on the basis of one treasury share for every 12 ordinary shares held. Fractions of treasury shares will be disregarded.

The entitlement date for the dividend is Feb 26, 2019, to be paid on March 22, 2019.