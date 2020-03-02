SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Business

Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to coronavirus case

02 Mar 2020 / 15:29 H.
    Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to coronavirus case
    REUTERSPIX

AMSTERDAM: Nike’s European headquarters in the Netherlands will be closed on Monday and Tuesday after an employee was infected with the coronavirus.

Dutch news agency ANP, citing an internal email, reported overnight that the office in Hilversum would be disinfected. The employee was staying home in isolation for 14 days, it said.

“The place is on lockdown,“ a security guard at the location told Reuters.

Roughly 2,000 Nike employees from 80 countries work at the site.

Dutch health authorities have reported 10 coronavirus infections since Feb. 28. -Reuters

Did you like this article?

email blast