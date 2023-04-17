Nine promoted sectors added to Pemangkin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will add nine promoted sectors into the Program Mangkin Malaysia Digital (Pemangkin) and expects RM1 billion worth of potential digital investments through public-private partnerships, which would usher in Malaysia’s golden digital decade.

According to Communications and Digital (KKD) Minister Fahmi Fadzil, the sectors identified cover digital tourism, agriculture, cities, content, finance, trade, services, health as well as Islamic finance. It has been recognised to enhance digital readiness and competitiveness, as well as to drive innovation and collaboration among industry players.

“These identified sectors will be crucial drivers of innovation, competition, and growth, and will help usher in Malaysia’s ‘golden digital decade’. Public-private partnerships will be key to realising our national agenda in the digital economy.

“We greatly urge the private sector to work with the government to create a more cohesive, inclusive, and innovative tech ecosystem. There are plenty of opportunities for us to grow together especially under Malaysia Digital and the roll out of various Pemangkin programmes,” he said in his speech during the unveiling of the new Pemangkin strategy today.

KKD also expects 49,000 employment opportunities to be generated through the promoted sectors by 2025.

In addition, he said that KKD is proactively engaging with the technology industry and will continue to channel as well as render critical support and intervention across sectors to catalyse and accelerate the growth of the digital economy.

Fahmi remarked that the Pemangkin industry dialogue will act as a platform for consistent and effective engagement to address the needs of key stakeholders.

He said that both the public and private sectors can come together and form an effective partnership and engagement in areas affecting policy and regulation, funding facilitation, private-led investments, and market access and development matters.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) CEO Mahadhir Aziz said it will be allocating RM192.9 million for the period 2023-2025 to support the programme’s new initiatives.

Launched last year, Malaysia Digital is a national initiative to encourage and attract firms, talents and investment while enabling local businesses and Malaysians to play an important part in the global digital economy.