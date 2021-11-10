Nippon Paint launches improved anti-viral, anti-bacterial range, effective against Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Nippon Paint Malaysia (NPM) today launched two additional anti-viral and anti-bacterial coatings solution with improved formula that are proven effective in preventing the spread of infectious diseases including Covid-19.

The coating range includes first, Spot-less Plus, a low sheen indoor stain repellent paint and second, Vinilex Fresh Plus, a smooth matt finishing paint with low odour and good washability properties ideal for interior walls. The products addition will complement the existing VirusGuard mid sheen paint that resist mold and fungus growth and providing ultra-low VOC, superior washability and long lasting colours.

Surfaces we come into contact with on a regular basis can act as a vector of transmission for viruses and bacteria. Some bacteria such as E. Coli may persist on inanimate surfaces for months, while infectious yeasts can survive for weeks. This emphasises the importance to disinfect and sanitise frequently touched surfaces on a regular basis. Covid-19 virus is also airborne and able to remain and transmit in the air for up to a few hours.

Formulated with Silver Ion Technology, the newly improved anti-viral and anti-bacterial coatings can destroy microbes with high efficacy and proven from lab-test reports by Antimikrop R&D and Biocidal Analysis Laboratory to be 99.9% effective against harmful viruses and bacteria on painted surfaces. The technology inhibits the spread of viruses and bacteria through a three-step approach – destroying the viruses and bacteria cell wall or membrane making them non-functional, reducing their reproduction capability, and inhibiting their survival which ultimately causes the death of the viruses and bacteria.

NPM group managing director Yaw Seng Heng said the anti-viral and anti-bacterial product range represents Nippon Paint Malaysia’s efforts in creating safer indoor homes, workspaces and public premises.

“We believe the improved product range rollout is timely as the lockdown restrictions are being lifted where our products can provide an added layer of protection to the environment. We are continuously seeking new opportunities and innovative solutions to bring added values for our customers whilst creating beautiful and healthy surroundings.”