Nippon Paint partners Petronas to expand protective coating offerings

PETALING JAYA: Nippon Paint Malaysia is collaborating with Petronas Technology Ventures Sdn Bhd (PTVSB) to expand its protective coatings offerings to oil & gas (O&G) industry use.

Group managing director Yaw Seng Heng said the new product Nippon Paint 9049 GR is infused with Petronas’ graphene-based additive ProShield+ to offer superior corrosion protection.

The product will be launched under a new technology called GrapheneTec+, which anchors on the additive’s ultra-high barrier properties proven to strengthen coating’s corrosion resistance against harsh weather conditions, doubling the average coated steel lifespan to up to 16 years.

Yaw said this collaboration will not only widen Nippon Paint’s presence in the coating industry but also strengthen its position as a Total Coating & Construction Solutions as Nippon Paint continues to widen its business horizons.

“We would like to thank Petronas for choosing to collaborate with us in making GraphaneTec+ protective coating product a success and we are more than happy to strengthen this collaboration by making this product available not only in Malaysia but also across the globe, moving forward,” he said.

In addition, Yaw said that this new market segment embarkation is in line with its target to increase Nippon Paint Malaysia’s market share in business-to-business segments to 42% this year and 60% by 2025 despite ongoing global and domestic market challenges.

Petronas vice-president of group technology & commercialisation, Aadrin Azly said the collaboration marked another significant step in both companies’ sustainability pursuits.

“We are excited to work with Nippon Paint Malaysia in expanding the adoption of ProShield+, Petronas’ breakthrough graphene-based technology that addresses pain points stemming from corrosion and empowers businesses in their endeavours to reduce their carbon footprint. We believe this will encourage more businesses and industries to be on board the collective journey towards Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050,“ he said.