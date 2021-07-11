No compromise with errant factories and businesses in Covid fight: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will not compromise with factories and business premises that violate stipulated regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said stern action would be taken against the errant factories and business premises.

“We will wage an all-out ‘war’ against Covid-19 and will take stern action against factories and business premises that remain stubborn,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

Ismail Sabri said there were 108 factories and business premises that failed to comply with the SOP and had been ordered to close. – Bernama