PETALING JAYA: Various industries and trade associations have pleaded with the government not to resort to a full movement control order (MCO) as it will hurt the economy and affect people’s livelihoods, even as the number of new Covid-19 infections hit a record high for the second consecutive day, with 6,806 cases today.

The new wave of infections breached the threshold of 3,000 new cases daily in May and have continued to rise rapidly in spite of tighter movement restrictions. This has sparked fears of a return to the first MCO that limited economic activities to essential businesses, especially for Selangor, which has the highest number of cases in the country.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will chair a meeting tomorrow to discuss the nationwide MCO.

Stakeholders representing various industries have offered their views.

The Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA)

• Concurs with the need for stricter measures and supports the implementation of a more stringent MCO in areas which reported high cases of Covid-19 infections but the association is against a total lockdown as it will disrupt the economy and stifle the retail recovery thus far.

MRA says the decision for a lockdown should take into consideration the interests of businesses and the preservation of livelihoods.

• Offers the use of MCO 2.0 as a model which allows economic sectors to operate but with stricter SOPs and work-from-home measures for those that are able to do so.

• Calls for expediting the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and giving top priority to expediting the vaccination programme for the economic sector to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM)

• Construction industry does not want a full lockdown (as in MCO 1.0) – be it nationwide or by state.

• Stricter SOPs to reduce infection rate:

i. Restriction on mobility of people (i.e. number of persons in a vehicle and travelling radius).

ii. Further tightening of social activities and suspension of all physical activities at educational institutions including pre-school/taska/tadika/day-care centres, etc and only allow virtual classes.

iii. Mandatory work-from-home for companies that are able to do so.

iv. Construction sites to continue operations with adherence to all SOPs but minimise the transfer of workers, especially in high infection rate areas.

v. Enforcement must be standard for all levels of people.

• Continue to roll out stimulus package such as extension of moratorium, financial assistance, wage subsidy programme, utilities subsidies, financing rates to assist and provide financial aid to businesses affected by the pandemic.

• Vaccination rate for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme needs to be ramped up to achieve herd immunity.

Malaysian Automotive Component Parts Manufacturers (MACPMA)

• Total lockdown will severely impact the industry, as it already has to contend with rising production cost from rising raw material and shipping costs, output reduction, skilled labour shortage and margin squeeze.

• About 30% of MACPMA members are exporters which will face repercussions of a total shutdown as the country is part of the global automotive supply chain.

• In MCO 1.0, the industry saw a RM1.15 billion loss in export sales and cannot afford another total lockdown especially for SME members that are struggling to keep their employees amid the high overheads.

• Members are committed to implementing critical measures to keep employees and communities safe by adhering to the strict conditions stipulated in the SOPs.

• Government to accelerate the vaccination programme for the economic sectors to achieve herd immunity faster.

Malaysian Iron & Steel Industry Federation (MISIF)

• Calls for assurance that there will be no nationwide or state lockdown to keep business confidence, and allow economic sectors to operate while instituting stricter SOPs to quickly reduce the infection rates and break the chain of transmission.

• Maintain the pace of the economic recovery plan by providing necessary aids, such as a loan moratorium, wage subsidy programme or financing assistance to name a few to the industries that are still severely impacted by MCO 3.0 and the pandemic.

• Calls on the government to accelerate the immunisation programme to achieve herd immunity.

Malaysian Plastics Manufacturers Association (MPMA)

• Calls for a tighter SOP and stricter health guidelines which require adherence by the general public, employers and employees which has been proven to be an effective tool to curb the spread of Covid-19.

• A full lockdown will have a detrimental impact on businesses and the economy, leading to job losses.

• Urges the government to allow the private sector to participate in the purchase and administration of the vaccines to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia (CICM)

• For continuous process, it is essential to avoid frequent shutdowns/startups, especially for major equipment such as boilers and reactors.

• A total lockdown is not recommended. Reduction of workforce at site and continuance of work-from-home should be instituted as much as possible by employers.

• Strict adherence to social distancing and good personal hygiene practices should be strongly emphasised.

• Stricter SOP enforcement/adherence including imposing significant fines or even revoking licence to operate (as the case warrants) for non-compliance.

• Speeding up the vaccination process for the general public and implementation of national immunisation programme for the economic sector to achieve herd immunity.

• Companies that are labour intensive and with work conditions below the one-metre safe distancing should conduct swab tests on employees every two weeks before allowing them to enter the premises.

• CICM will continue to support the government in its efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

• Members will be urged and reminded to adhere strictly to the SOPs in place, so as to ensure that the health and safety of the employees in the chemical industry are not compromised.