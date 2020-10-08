No government bailout for Malaysia Airlines: Zafrul

PETALING JAYA: Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has declared that the government will not be providing financial relief or debt guarantees to Malaysia Airlines.

He said support measures for the national airline will need to be addressed by its shareholder, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, and not the government.

Zafrul was interviewed live on BFM89.9’s The Breakfast Grille yesterday, answering questions about Malaysia Airlines’ predicament, the end of the loan moratorium, potential taxation measures, Budget 2021 and his political affiliation.

With the government’s debt and contingent liabilities at the RM1.2 trillion mark, a situation worsened by lower contributions from petroleum taxes and dividends, he said, the Finance Ministry will be looking at how to increase government revenue.

Although the reintroduction of the goods and services tax and inheritance tax is not completely dismissed, the ministry’s focus will be on optimising the current tax structures first: reducing leakages, disincentivising the shadow economy and improving collection.

The contraband cigarette industry was singled out as a problem area, which requires involvement by enforcement agencies. As to broadening the tax base further, the minister stressed that timing is important, alluding that the current economic conditions are not conducive to new taxes.

With regard to the end of the loan moratorium period, Zafrul said banks should not impose more onerous conditions on borrowers, as it goes against the spirit of government recovery measures. Banks should provide fair assistance to borrowers seeking aid.

Asked about his own political career, Zafrul said he was not interested in joining any political party. “The focus today, and why I am here (at the Finance Ministry) is to help stimulate the economy towards a path of recovery,” he asserted.