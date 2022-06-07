No housing projects postponed despite hike in raw material prices

ALOR GAJAH: The implementation of all infrastructure and housing projects under the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is not postponed despite facing the rising cost of raw materials.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the assurance was given even though the rising cost of raw materials had exceeded 15 per cent.

“We are affected as the cost of building materials is rising due to Covid-19 and post Covid-19 when the construction sector is having a shortage of workers.

“So we are waiting for the Public Works Ministry (KKR) on the new prices soon,“ he told Bernama after officiating the closing of a KEMAS District (SMART PKD) 2022 (Peninsula) management course here today.

He said the projects which have been awarded including village connecting roads and housing under KPLB would proceed as set while others will wait for the new prices to be given by KKR.

“Now it is insufficient to build a Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) costing RM56,000 as many contractors have said they are unable to build at that price and asked for a slight price increase.

“So we are waiting for the full report and hopefully the government will increase a bit. What we need to do is to wait for the decision by KKR,” he said. — Bernama