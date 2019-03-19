No lay-offs if civil service goes private

KUALA LUMPUR: The privatisation of civil services will not result in existing civil servants losing their jobs, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

Lim, who was speaking at Invest Malaysia 2019, said that the government is not sacking or terminating any civil servants but are exploring ways to deal with the bloated civil service through a privatised entity.

“And of course without causing any of the workers, if that is done, to lose any of their benefits. This must be stressed again and again.

“In terms of timeline, that would be dependent on the proposals that are offered, at the same time it will also be discussed with the affected workers. But what I would like to say now is that this is something that is in progress. It will not be done quickly or immediately without giving regard to the concerns of all the stakeholders,“ he said.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently said that the government is considering privatising parts of the civil service to address its bloated size.