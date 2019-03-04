No plans to increase contribution rate, says EPF

KAJANG: There will be no changes on the employees and employers’ current monthly contribution rate to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) at the moment, according to EPF CEO Tunku Alizakri Alias (pix).

“I wouldn’t hastily increase or decrease (the rate) because I think a lot of study need to be done before we actually look into this,” Tunku Alizakri told reporters at “Belanjawanku – An Expenditure Guide for Malaysian Individuals and Households” launching ceremony here today.

“If you really think about it, the 12% (employer’s contribution rate) plus 11% (employee’s contribution rate) at this point of time is already the fifth highest in the world,” he added.

From EPF’s perspective, he said the government should rather implement an in-depth study in terms of the employees’ salary and wages, taking into account the costs of living as well as the data provided for the newly launched ‘Belanjawanku’ guidelines.

Meanwhile, asked to update on the airport tax dispute between AirAsia Group and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), Tunku Alizakri disclosed that EPF has met up with AirAsia and will be meeting with MAHB soon, without elaborating further.

“We are pleased that they have taken our comments very positively,” he added.