PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP) has refuted a recent media report titled “Buyers shun major Malaysian palm oil producers after forced labour allegations”, which claimed major palm oil buyers are seeking to block FGV Holdings and SDP from their global supply chain after the United States banned imports from the two producers.

In a statement today, the group said as also mentioned in the article, its major customers have expressed support and are working closely with SDP to better understand the substance of the allegations that have been made.

“Many of our customers have committed to sustainable sourcing and thus truly appreciate and understand our efforts to ensure our operations are managed well, sustainably and responsibly.

“SDP remains committed to addressing the withhold release order (WRO) issued by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In the absence of useful information from the original complainant to assist us, we have already conducted internal assessments of our entire Malaysian operations. Our findings do not reveal any systemic issues in our operations,” it said.

Nevertheless, it said it will also engage independent assessors in its quest to secure a completely safe and nurturing environment for all its workers, regardless of gender or nationality.

“Meanwhile, we have maintained regular engagements with all our customers to ensure they are updated and appraised of all developments,” it added.