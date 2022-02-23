Nokia committed to helping govt speed up 5G implementation

KUALA LUMPUR: Nokia, a global leader in the telecommunication industry, is committed to helping the government to speed up the implementation of the 5G network with its strong portfolio this year.

Nokia managing director for Malaysia, Maldives and Sri Lanka Datuk Mohd Rauf Nasir (pix) said the company offers an end-to-end solution in implementing 5G across the globe and is interested to offer its technology and services to expedite the 5G process in the country.

“We have four major portfolios, namely mobile network; network infrastructure which include three sub portfolios; cloud network services; and Nokia technology.

“For 5G to fully operationalise, you need the base station or radio access network (RAN) which is under our mobile network portfolio, as well as a network infrastructure, and Nokia has these full suits of offering to our customers to make 5G fully operational,“ he told Bernama.

Mohd Rauf said the successful 5G network implementation is not only about delivering critical infrastructure for consumer services but also for the digitalisation of businesses.

“The digitalisation of enterprises is very important to us as a country to be very competitive to attract more investors to come in with a world class infrastructure.

“We strongly believe that we have the technology to offer to Malaysia to make the country very competitive so that investments will come,“ he said.

Mohd Rauf noted that Nokia has seen a strong growth in its fixed network solutions offering for the past two years since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe.

“Our focus this year is to enhance our fixed network solutions offering and also look at providing better mobile network solutions because we have a very strong portfolio in these two areas,“ he added.

Commenting on the implementation of the single wholesale network (SWN) model for the 5G rollout, Mohd Rauf said Nokia is ready to support any decision made by the government.

“I am not sure what the government will decide on the SWN approach, we will leave it to the government because there must be an expert study done looking at the uniqueness that our country has.

“Our focus is very much on supporting our customers using the latest technology that we have and we will continue providing the best support and services for our customers,“ he added. - Bernama