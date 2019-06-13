Noor Kamarul takes over as TM’s MD/CEO

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has appointed Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin (pix) as its new managing director and CEO effective today.

He is a nominee of special shareholder Minister of Finance.

Noor Kamarul, 60, has vast experience of 34 years in managing telecommunication networks and services in Malaysia and Indonesia focusing on fixed network, mobile network and mobile broadband services.

He has led the strategy, planning and implementation of projects ranging from greenfield network, 3G, 4G to merger of cellular networks.

Noor Kamarul was a member of Celcom Axiata Bhd’s senior management team in driving the turnaround of Celcom’s performance from 2003 to March 2018.