Northport sets new record in cargo business segment

KUALA LUMPUR: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd (Northport) has set a new record for its conventional cargo business segment after surpassing 10,000,000 freight weight tonnes (FWTs) of cargo throughput.

It is the highest achievement of cargo handling in a single year since the formation of Northport through the merger of Klang Container Terminal and Klang Port Management in 2000, the MMC Group member said in a statement.

The new record was achieved through the discharging of a steel coil cargo from a conventional vessel, MV Great Agility, at Wharf 21, Northport.

Northport CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof said 2022 has been another great year for Northport with various achievements and recognitions received both locally and internationally.

He said the company’s back-to-back record-breaking performance demonstrated its capability to continuously improve its productivity and expand all its business segments amid continuing business challenges which have disrupted the global supply chain and affected ports across the globe.

“Today’s achievement has raised the bar for TeamNorthport to strive for more success in the future,” he said in the statement.

The record-breaking achievement for Northport’s conventional cargo was contributed by a significant growth in the roll-on roll-off (RoRo) segment and the continued growth of the biomass logistics hub at Southpoint.

As at end-November 2022, the RoRo segment registered a significant double-digit growth of 76% against the same period last year, spurred by the government’s tax incentives on purchase of vehicles.

Meanwhile, biomass cargo handling at Northport’s 121-year-old port, Southpoint, has also shown a higher growth of 61% against the same period in 2021.

In May 2022, Northport recorded the highest monthly throughput of 1,078,538 FWTs for its conventional cargo business segment, outstripping the previous record of 1,017,332 FWTs set in May 2021.

The achievement was set on the back of another record performance through the handling of 47,246 FWTs of steel coil cargo from conventional cargo vessel MV Wu Yi Hai on May 24, 2022, the highest tonnage recorded from a single vessel, beating the previous record of 38,000 FWTs handled in 2019.

Northport ended 2021 on a high note with a remarkable record-breaking performance after successfully handling 3,324,364 twenty-foot equivalent units of containers, the company’s all-time high container handling in a single year. - Bernama