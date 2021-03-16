Notion Vtec posts lower Q1 net profit

PETALING JAYA: Notion Vtec Bhd’s net profit sunk 78.6% to RM3.03 million for its first quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 against RM14.17 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, on the back of a decline in revenue led by engineered products, hard disk drive and automotive segment which was offset by better performance from its personal protection equipment (PPE) and electronic manufacturing services segment.

Revenue for the quarter stood at RM65.34 million, a 7.1% decline from RM70.34 million registered previously.

According to its Bursa filing, the group anticipates the second quarter of its financial year onwards to be better as its own glove manufacturing business is slated to kick off in May 2021, with a full capacity of 120 million gloves per month expected by October.

It pointed out that the raw material price has fallen but the demand for nitrile gloves is still good and it is projected to remain so for this year and the next, by which it expects to recover the investment cost of the new production lines.

“Furthermore, we look for support from our bankers and to be in line with our new business strategies whilst we await the reopening of the global economies during this Covid-19 vaccine year,” said Notion Vtec in its filing.