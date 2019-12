PETALING JAYA: The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% in November to 122.1, from 121.0 in the same month of the preceding year, according to a statement released by the Department of Statistics today.

Three states, namely Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur (1.4%), Selangor & Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya (1.3%) and Pulau Pinang (1.1%), surpassed the national CPI rate of 0.9% in November 2019 as compared to November 2018.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said out of 552 items covered in CPI, 353 items showed an increase in November 2019 as against November 2018.

On the contrary, 143 items declined while 56 items were unchanged.

“The increase in the overall index was driven by the index of miscellaneous goods & services (2.5%), housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels (1.7%), education (1.6%), food & non-alcoholic beverages (1.5%), communication (1.5%) and furnishings, household equipment & routine household maintenance (1.5%),” he said.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.1% as compared to October 2019.

It was mainly supported by the index of housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels (0.4%), miscellaneous goods & services (0.4%) and health (0.2%).

All states registered an increase in the index of food & non-alcoholic beverages.

Meanwhile, Selangor & Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya (2%), followed by Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur (1.9%), Pulau Pinang (1.9%), Perak (1.8%), Johor (1.8%) and Kedah & Perlis (1.6%) surpassed the national index of food & non-alcoholic baeverages in November 2019.

The CPI for the period of January to November 2019 registered an increase of 0.7% as compared to the same period last year.