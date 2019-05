PETALING JAYA: Nova Pharma Solutions Bhd has entered into a shareholders agreement with Acara Juara Sdn Bhd for a joint venture in providing a total engineering solutions business focusing on turnkey or engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services for advanced technology facilities.

According to the group’s stock exchange filing, the joint venture will be executed via a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to be incorporated later under the proposed name of Nova HiTech Solutions Sdn Bhd.

Under the proposed joint venture, the SPV will be a private company with limited liability by share with Nova Pharma owning a controlling stake of 51% while Acara Juara will hold the remaining 49% stake.

Under the proposed agreement, Nova Pharma’s contribution towards the SPV shall be promoting it as a turnkey or EPCC outfit in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

It will also provide or identify an office space for its operation to support the accounting, management and administration services of the joint venture and to provide engineering support as and when needed.

Meanwhile, Acara Juara will lead the execution of EPCC or turnkey projects secured by the SPV, spearhead the project management areas and promote the SPV as a turnkey or EPCC outfit to provide total engineering solutions services for advanced technology facilities setup for industries including healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

In addition, the company shall also prepare and table the annual business plan and budget to the board of directors for approval.

Nova Pharma said that the joint venture would enable it to further expand its existing business through undertaking of turnkey or EPCC projects.

“The proposed joint venture is expected to generate new income stream for Nova Pharma with each party contributing relevant expertise and skill set to the SPV, which will enhance Nova Pharma’s capabilities in advanced technology facilities setup,” it said.

The group said that the proposed joint venture is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of the group.