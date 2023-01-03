Novartis Malaysia named top employer for fourth year in a row

KUALA LUMPUR: Novartis Malaysia has won the Top Employer – Certified Excellence in Employee Conditions award for the fourth year running in 2023, making it one of the best employers in the world.

Novartis Malaysia was among the 15 companies to receive recognition in Malaysia as well as at the Asia-Pacific level. This award validates Novartis Malaysia’s commitment to championing an Inspired, Curious, and Unbossed working culture at the company enabling associates to perform at their optimum levels consistently every day.

The company’s philosophy of empowering human connection and collaboration has proven to be a key ingredient in its continued success as a leading multinational company in the country.

Novartis Malaysia country manager Mohamed Elwakil said, “It is an amazing honour, to be recognised as a top employer in Malaysia and Asia-Pacific not once, but four years in a row. This validates our presence as a leading innovative medicines company helping to extend and improve the lives of over 32 million Malaysians.”

“Winning this award reinforces our commitment to ensure conducive policies are in place to maintain an inclusive working environment. We believe in a work environment that is flexible, instills a sense of belonging, rewards collaborative efforts, and nurtures well-being,” he added.

Novartis Malaysia People and Organisation country head Anne Heng said “This award is a recognition of our tireless efforts to create an ecosystem and culture that is centered on nurturing and optimising talents. Being acknowledged for four years running is a huge honour and credit to our Human resources policies that have always promoted clear communication and cooperation between more than 800 associates in Malaysia to create an optimal working environment for all.”