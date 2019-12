PETALING JAYA: Vehicle sales jumped 8.9% to 52,584 units from 48,282 units a year ago, thanks to year-end promotional campaigns, said the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

Month on month, vehicles sales was 2.4% lower than October 2019.

For the 11 months period, vehicle sales was flattish at 549,445 units compared with 550,410 units in the previous year’s corresponding period.

MAA said sales volume for December 2019 is expected to be maintained at November 2019’s level due to the continuation of aggressive year-end promotional campaigns especially by a number of players, which have their financial year ending on Decermber 31.