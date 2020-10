PETALING JAYA: While the adoption of the two-tier voting process for retention of long-serving independent directors has increased, there remains a high number whose tenure spans between 20 and 40 years.

“The participation of non-large shareholders in Tier 2 voting remains low. On average only 40% of non-large shareholders cast their votes. While the two-tier voting process is not mandatory, the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) strongly encourages shareholders to seek the adoption of this practice to strengthen the reappointment of long serving independent directors.

“Similarly, non-large shareholders should rise up and exercise their rights in determining the extension of the tenure of these directors,” the SC said in conjunction with the release of the Corporate Governance (CG) Monitor 2020.

As of Jan 1, 2019, there were 498 (2018: 391) independent directors with tenure of 13 years or more on the boards of 312 listed companies (2018: 273). Throughout 2019, 52 of these directors resigned from the board and one director was redesignated as a non-independent director.

A total of 284 resolutions were tabled by 181 listed companies to decide on the retention of long serving independent directors. Forty-one of these listed companies were first time adopters of the two-tier voting process, with four listed companies using this process to decide on the retention of independent directors with tenure between nine and 11 years.

Out of the 284 resolutions tabled using the two-tier voting process, 268 were for the remaining 445 independent directors with tenure of 13 years or more, while 16 resolutions were for independent directors with tenure of less than 13 years.

On average, the total votes cast for the two-tier resolutions accounted for only 53% of total shareholdings of listed companies. This indicates that on average only half of shareholders exercised their votes to decide on the retention of long-serving independent directors. The highest were votes accounting for 85% of total shareholdings; 58% in Tier 1 and 27% in Tier 2 while the lowest was a mere 8% of total shareholdings with 6% in Tier 1 and 2% in Tier 2.

“Some of the non-large shareholders may have been of the view that their individual shareholdings are small and thus their votes will not significantly affect the outcome of the resolutions. While the percentage of individual shareholdings may be relatively small, non-large shareholders should be mindful that collectively, they could account for more than 50% of total shareholdings. Thus, their votes can affect the outcome of the resolution.”

The SC observed that 98% of the two-tier resolutions tabled throughout 2019 were passed, with Tier 1 recording 99% votes in favour. Out of 268 two-tier resolutions, 263 (98%) of the resolutions were successfully passed. Almost all of the large shareholders in Tier 1 (99%) voted for the retention of the long-serving independent director. In Tier 2, 247 resolutions recorded 80% or more votes in favour of retention. Out of which, 206 resolutions recorded no dissenting votes at all (100% votes in favour).

The SC also found nine listed companies, which did not seek annual shareholders’ approval to decide on the retention of independent directors with tenure of more than nine years, as recommended in the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance, but instead continue to use the one-third rotation rule.

“The SC will continue to monitor the adoption and outcomes of the two-tier voting process, and strongly encourages boards and shareholders to review carefully the retention of these independent directors.”