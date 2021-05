PETALING JAYA: Nine out of the 11 resolutions tabled during NWP Holdings Bhd’s EGM today were carried with immediate effect, including the removal of six directors and the appointment of three new directors.

The polling results from the EGM showed that over 80% of the shareholders and proxies present voted for the appointment of Datuk Seri Mak Hon Leong, Ooi Kek Keong and Tan Vei Teck.

The directors who were removed are Cheng Heang Swee, Datuk Chu Boon Tiong, Matthew Chan Cheng Han, Hong Chia Seong, Huang Kun-Fang and Yew Onn Chong.

Newly appointed director Tan Vei Teck said: “The results of the EGM have proven that the shareholders are looking for new leadership that could help to turnaround the group. With the change of leadership, we are optimistic that we could drive the group forward.”

Tan said the Ordinary Resolution 10 and 11 could not be carried as the Constitution stated that the number of company directors shall not be less than five.

He added that before the EGM started, Chu, Yew, Dato Seri Kee Soon Ling, Chan, Hong and several other persons attended the broadcast venue and attempted to unlawfully adjourn the virtual EGM.

“I have lodged a police report in response to this action to state that this EGM was allowed by the authorities. We have court order to proceed with the virtual EGM,” Tan said in a statement.

Now that the dust has finally settled, Tan said it is the duty of the new board to focus on building up the timber product company.

“The first thing for us is to lay down a five-year roadmap for NWP to grow and create value for our shareholders,” Tan added.