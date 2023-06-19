OCBC Al-Amin Bank unveils digital syariah-compliant business account for SMEs

PETALING JAYA: As part of its digital banking thrust, OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd has introduced OCBC eBiz Account-i to enable SMEs to open a syariah-compliant business account entirely online.

OCBC eBiz Account-i, designed for small and medium enterprises looking for a simple, fast and convenient business account, mirrors OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd’s highly successful and fully online OCBC eBiz Account.

Both the conventional and the syariah-compliant accounts are open to SMEs that are wholly owned by Malaysians with up to two directors or partners.

According to OCBC Al-Amin CEO Syed Abdull Aziz Syed Kechik there is strong demand among SMEs for syariah-compliant business accounts that can be opened entirely remotely, and the Bank is ready to meet the demand.

“Convenience and security are key to meeting the growing customer appetite for digital banking products and services. So, OCBC eBiz Account-i offers the convenience without compromising on security and we have ensured that this is possible with robust systems in place and through our own dedicated OCBC eKYC platform which is supported by CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd (CTOS). We are confident that SMEs seeking syariah-compliant options will thrive on this all-encompassing business account from the get-go,” he said.

The syariah-compliant business account features a relatively low initial deposit of RM500, complimentary business internet banking services through award-winning online business banking service OCBC Velocity, and specialised business finance management tools to help SMEs thrive in the fast-paced digital arena.