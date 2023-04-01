OCBC Malaysia bags Best Maiden Sukuk Award

PETALING JAYA: OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd together with its Islamic subsidiary OCBC Al-Amin Bank Bhd has won the Best Maiden Sukuk Award in the Alpha Southeast Asia 16th Annual Best Deal and Solution Awards 2022, for its key roles as principal adviser and sustainability structuring adviser for edotco group’s landmark RM3 billion Sukuk Wakalah programme.

The sukuk programme was the first foray into the ringgit debt capital market by Axiata group’s subsidiary, edotco, which is a regional integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia.

The programme embedded the option for issuance of sustainability sukuk to facilitate the edotco group’s decarbonisation journey.

OCBC Malaysia managing director, senior banker and head of investment banking, Tan Ai Chin said the bank has demonstrated its capabilities to lead advise, arrange local and foreign currency a sukuk as well as loan syndications for its key clients.

“Beyond what we have just won, we also bagged two additional sustainability awards from The Asset Triple A Islamic Finance Awards 2022, namely Best SRI Sukuk and Best Sustainability-Linked Term Financing, which acknowledged our role in pioneering various innovative sustainable financing transactions.

“Given our aspiration to be Asia’s leading bank for responsible and sustainable finance, OCBC Malaysia will continue to help facilitate the nation’s transition journey by advising and offering innovative financing products to our valued clients, through partnership with regulators like Bursa Malaysia and Securities Commission,” she said in a statement.