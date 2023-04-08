OCBC’s second-quarter earnings rise, meet projections

SINGAPORE: Singapore's second-biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) on Friday (Aug 4) posted a 34% rise in second-quarter net profit that was in line with expectations, mainly driven by better income growth and partly offset by higher allowances.

OCBC, which is also Southeast Asia’s second largest lender by assets, said April-June net profit climbed to S$1.71 billion (RM5.8 billion) from S$1.28 billion a year earlier.

This compares with a mean estimate of S$1.76 billion in profit from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

OCBC, which counts Singapore, greater China and Malaysia among its key markets, expected global growth momentum to slow heading into 2024, according to presentation slides accompanying its earnings results.

The lender said it is watchful of the impact from persistent inflationary pressures and higher interest rates.

It projected net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability gauge, to be above 2.2%, return on equity (ROE) in the range of 14% and low-to-mid single-digit loan growth.

OCBC's NIM increased to 2.26% during the second quarter from 1.71% a year earlier. ROE rose to 13.5% in the quarter from 10.3% in the same period of 2022.

It declared an interim dividend of 40 Singapore cents per share, up 43% from a year ago. – Reuters