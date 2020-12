PETALING JAYA: Ocean Vantage Holdings Bhd, via its wholly owned subsidiary Ocean Vantage Engineering Sdn Bhd, has signed an unincorporated consortium agreement with Toyo Engineering & Construction Sdn Bhd to jointly bid for a downstream oil and gas (O&G) project.

Toyo is a engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services provider for the petrochemical, chemical and general industries in Malaysia.

Under the agreement, the unincorporated consortium will tender for EPCC works for an oil storage terminal project by Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd located in Senari Synergy Industrial Complex, Kuching, Sarawak.

Group managing director Kenny Ronald Ngalin said Ocean Vantage sees rising opportunities in the downstream segment as investments are pouring in to develop Sarawak as a major downstream O&G producer.

“It is an exciting time in the O&G sector especially in Sarawak where programmes and initiatives are rolling out to drive growth within the local ecosystem. Leveraging on the positive development, we are aggressively expanding our market reach, which includes exploring for strategic partnerships, to capitalize on the upward trajectory,” he said.

The agreement is valid till March 18 2021 unless extended by the parties.