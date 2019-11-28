OCK to partner with China Unicom for telecommunication, technology services

PETALING JAYA: OCK Group Bhd has inked a memorandum of understanding with China Information Technology Designing & Consulting Institute Co Ltd (CITC).

CITC is a subsidiary of China United Network Communications Group Co Ltd (China Unicom).

OCK said under the MOU, both parties will collaborate in telecommunication and technology services.

The telecommunication services, include but not limited to, mobile infrastructure and network services including 5G and fibre optic infrastructure & bandwidth leasing. Meanwhile, the technology services, include but also not limited to, 5G and beyond applications services, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

CITC is obliged to perform technical & market analysis; recommend right proposals and provide end-to-end information network solutions for the construction of telecommunication networks, amongst others.

OCK in turn is to provide, amongst others, site access and to engage with the related authorities for all the relevant approvals and licensing.

“This signing allows OCK to bring in smart city platforms and applications into Malaysia. In fact, China Unicom has already successfully implemented these platforms and applications in a few cities in China,” said OCK group managing director Sam Ooi Chin Khoon.