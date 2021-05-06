OCR Goup steadfast on aim to deliver Priya Kuantan first phase in early 2022.

PETALING JAYA: Boutique integrated property developer OCR Group Bhd remains steadfast in its aim to deliver the first phase of Kuantan’s largest affordable homes scheme, Priya Kuantan, in early 2022.

Despite numerous challenges faced in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic – such as disruptions in operations during the movement control order (MCO) period and supply interruptions of raw materials – OCR ramped up its construction activities through site planning optimisation and appointment of additional contractors to ensure smooth delivery of the project.

OCR managing director Billy Ong Kah Hoe said Priya Kuantan, which is its first mass-scale affordable homes project within group and in Kuantan, Pahang, received stellar reception with over 90% of the units taken up as at end-March 2021.

“In response to the robust demand, we accelerated the construction progress for Priya Kuantan and are committed to hand over the units in early 2022. As at March 31, 2021, we completed over 40% of the development despite multiple hurdles we encountered in 2020.

“Going forward, we have designated a segment in our products to provide ‘essential living’ homes for the masses. We are currently in talks to roll out more essential homes in Selangor and Pahang and to benefit more people across different states. This will benefit all parties as the ‘rakyat’ get to accomplish their dream of owning a home at reasonable price points.”

Launched in the first quarter of 2019, Priya Kuantan is a 50:50 joint venture between OCR’s subsidiary, OCR Properties (Kuantan) Sdn Bhd, and Yayasan Pahang to develop the 100-acre land.

The RM166.0 million GDV project comprises 978 units (20 ft × 70 ft) of single-storey terrace houses and 146 units (40 ft × 80 ft) of single-storey semi-detached homes, with prices starting from RM137,000.

Located in Penor, the project is 15km from Kuantan city centre and will consist of recreational and lifestyle amenities such as a football field, parks and jogging tracks.

As at end-March 2021, Priya Kuantan registered a healthy unbilled sales figure of RM102.5 million.