OCR, Plytec to utilise innovative construction technologies

PETALING JAYA: Integrated property developer OCR Group Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Plytec Holding Sdn Bhd to utilise its advanced technologies in selected OCR projects.

Under the MoU, OCR agrees to utilise Plytec Formwork Sdn Bhd’s Self-Climbing Platform (SCP) technology in the construction of Yolo Signature Suites in Bandar Sunway, Selangor. The self-climbing platform is a protective screen with a controlled and synchronized climbing mechanism that prevents workers and objects from falling when working at a height. Requiring only one-time installation at low level, it is a more robust system compared to typical scaffolding and falsework systems.

Furthermore, OCR would also collaborate with Plytec’s subsidiary BIM Engineering Solution and Technology Sdn Bhd to utilise the latter’s Building Information Modelling (BIM) system in the construction process of The Mate @ Damansara Jaya. By bringing architects, engineers and contractors on a single collaborative platform, the 3D architectural modelling service establishes intelligence from concept to construction – to reduce project risk, improve timelines and achieve desired project results.

OCR managing director Billy Ong Kah Hoe said the utilisation of these industry-leading technologies reinforces OCR group’s pledge of voluntarily adopting innovative systems, as long as they ultimately bring value to the primary audience of its buyers.

“For instance, BIM has yet to be made mandatory for private sector undertakings in Malaysia, but we have elected to utilise it as we recognise the tremendous benefits of harnessing design-to-delivery collaborations in our projects. This reassures buyers that they are indeed receiving the promised quality within the stipulated time.”

Yolo Signature Suites feature small office-home office (Soho) suites of 440 to 1,018 sq ft within the thriving Bandar Sunway vicinity, complete with nearby educational and recreational amenities. It is slated for completion in 2023.

The Mate @ Damansara Jaya is specifically designed as a co-living space ideal for co-sharing community living. Buyers may select studio or two-bedroom units, and enjoy the convenience of community-inspired living and working spaces. The project is targeted for handover in 2023.