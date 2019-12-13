Oct unemployment rate at 3.2%, lowest in almost 4 years

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in October this year from 3.3% reported in the previous month, the lowest rate recorded since December 2015, according to chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin (pix).

During the month, the number of unemployed people stood at 512,100 persons, a 1.8% decrease from September 2019.

It reported that the number of labour force in October 2019 rose 2.1% against the same month of the previous year to 15.78 million persons. During the same period, employed persons also increased 2.2% to 15.27 million persons.

“The labour force participation rate in October 2019 remained at 68.7% for two consecutive months, but increased 0.2 percentage points as compared to the same month of the previous year,” said Uzir.