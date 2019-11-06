October PMI numbers will help M’sia reach GDP target: Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The improvement in the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in October will help Malaysia achieve its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 4.7% this year, according to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

“The sudden PMI jump from 47.9 points in September to 49.3 points in October is one of the highest increases in recent times and it gives confidence to continued sustainable growth for the country,” he said in a statement today.

“Many other economies are facing growth challenges caused by the trade war, with Singapore even stating that they would be lucky to record any positive economic growth this year,” he added.

Lim said the strong PMI numbers is due to new orders and a stronger manufacturing output.

“Furthermore, business outlook strengthened, and this has led to more manufacturing firms planning for expansion. As a result, total employment among manufacturers rose.”

With that, Lim said the government is confident that the Malaysian economy will grow to 4.7% as projected based on the strong first-half GDP expansion at 4.7%, the biggest trade surplus for the first nine-month period worth RM100.9 billion and the rising manufacturing PMI readings.

“If the trade dispute between China and the US de-escalates, then there will be grounds for optimism of a more robust economic growth for Malaysia.”

He also pointed out that statistics show that the labour force participation rate throughout the Malaysian economy rose to 68.6% in August 2019, a 0.1 percentage point increase from July 2019.

Total employed persons in August 2019 increased 1.9% year-on-year to 15.19 million people while unemployment rate remained low and stable at 3.3%.