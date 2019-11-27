October vehicles sales 14% higher

PETALING JAYA: Vehicle sales in October 2019 increased 14% to 53,870 units from 47,273 units a year ago, according to a statement from the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

Year to date, vehicle sales fell 1.04% to 496,861 units from 502,128 units in the previous corresponding period.

On a month-to-month basis, the MAA said the sales volume in October was 21% or 9,204 unit higher than September, due to a longer working month and year-end promotional campaigns.

“Sales volume for November 2019 is expected to be maintained at October 2019 levels,” it said in its statement.