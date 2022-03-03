Oil blasts past US$110 a barrel, US crude at highest since 2011

NEW YORK: Oil surged relentlessly beyond US$110 (RM460) a barrel yesterday, extending its rally since Russia invaded Ukraine seven days ago, on expectations that the market will remain short of supply for months to come following sanctions on Moscow and a flood of divestment from Russian oil assets by major companies.

The market rallied into the close of trading on heavy volume, with global benchmark Brent crude ending the day at its highest close since June 2014, while US crude's settlement was its highest since May 2011.

The oil rally has been dramatic, with Brent gaining over 15% this week alone as the West responded to Moscow's invasion with numerous sanctions, which have targeted financial transactions and banks, designed to hammer Russia's economy.

While the energy sector was not specifically targeted, the sanctions have hampered exporting capabilities from Russia, whose oil exports account for about 8% of global supply, or 4 million to 5 million barrels per day, more than any nation other than Saudi Arabia.

“It increasingly looks like the market is pricing in a supply disruption to at least part of the nearly 4 million barrels per day of oil that is sold into the US and EU,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Brent crude futures peaked at US$113.94 a barrel during the session, before settling at US$112.93, up US$7.96, or 7.6%.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a high of US$112.51 a barrel, and closed US$7.19, or 7%, higher at US$110.60.

“Demand destruction – through still higher prices – is now likely the only sufficient rebalancing mechanism,” said Goldman Sachs analyst in a note.

Relief in the form of more supply is unlikely in the near term. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies – which include Russia – stuck to their long-term plan to boost output by just 400,000 barrels per day at a brief meeting yesterday.

Even as the producer group, known as Opec+, has increased output for the last several months, member states are routinely falling short of their targets, widening a gap that can only be filled by dipping into stockpiles.

Current worldwide demand has roughly reached pre-pandemic levels, and there is inadequate supply, causing large countries to dip into their stockpiles to make up for the shortfall.

Refiners and other buyers of oil are scrambling. Prominent grades of crude oil traded worldwide, such as those in the North Sea and the Middle East, are at record premiums above Brent.

At the same time, the key Russian Urals grade is being discounted at US$18 lower than the benchmark – and prospective sellers are still finding little interest in Russian oil. Yesterday, Russia's Surgutneftegaz was unable to sell 880,000 tonnes of Urals oil from Russian ports, following cancellations of other proposed sales.

Adding fuel to the fire, the White House said yesterday it was “very open” to the possibility of targeting Russian oil-and-gas with sanctions but going after its exports now could help Moscow.

“We don’t have a strategic interest in reducing global supply of energy ... that would raise prices at the gas pump for Americans,” spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said at a White House news briefing.

The administration warned it could block Russian oil if Moscow heightens aggression against Ukraine. “It’s very much on the table, but we need to weigh what all of the impacts will be,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told MSNBC earlier yesterday.

National Economic Council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti told MSNBC that the White House does not want to make a move just yet.

“Going after Russian oil and gas at this point would have an effect on US consumers and actually could be counterproductive in terms of raising the price of oil and gas internationally, which could mean more profits for the Russian oil industry,” he said.

“So we don’t want to go there right now.” – Reuters