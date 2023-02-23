Oil drops 3% as high inflation risks stoke demand worries

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell by US$2 per barrel to their lowest in two weeks on Wednesday (Feb 22), as investors became more concerned that recent data will prompt more aggressive interest rate increases by central banks, pressuring economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures settled US$2.45, or 3%, lower at US$80.60 (RM357.94) per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped US$2.41, or 3%, to end at US$74.05 (RM328.85) a barrel.

The settlement levels were the lowest for both benchmarks since Feb 3.

Minutes from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting showed a majority of Fed officials agreed the risks of high inflation remained a “key factor” shaping monetary policy and warranted continued rate increases until it was controlled.

“While better US economic data should mean better oil demand, the concern is that this forces the Fed to overtighten monetary policy to bring inflation under control,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

“This is also supporting the US dollar, which is not of help for oil.”

The US dollar Index gained for a second straight session, making greenback-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Other US economic reports, however, showed some troubling signs for the world’s biggest oil consumer. Sales of existing homes fell in January to their lowest since October 2010.

US crude stockpiles rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday. US oil inventories have climbed every week since mid-December, worrying investors about demand in the country.

Demand for crude oil is seasonally lower with major US refineries deep in maintenance season, said Price Group analyst Phil Flynn.

A massive snowstorm in the US Northern Plains and Upper Midwest has also hit fuel demand, with 3,500 flights delayed or cancelled across the country so far, according to FlightAware.com.

US petrol futures slid almost 4% to their lowest in two weeks. – Reuters