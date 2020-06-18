Oil edges up on Opec output cut compliance but Covid-19 still weighs

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose slightly today as a panel of Opec and its allies (Opec+) met to review record oil supply cuts, even as the market remained concerned about additional coronavirus cases reported in parts of the United States and China.

Brent crude futures were up 54 cents at US$41.25 a barrel by 1523 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 59 cents to US$38.55 a barrel.

"You're going to see more Opec compliance," said Phil Flynn, senior oil analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "I think we'd be a lot higher if it weren't for these coronavirus fears."

An Opec+ ministerial panel met today to review record oil supply cuts and plans by countries such as Iraq and Kazakhstan to improve compliance with quotas to support oil prices battered as demand plunged by up to a third during the pandemic.

The panel made no recommendation on extending record oil production cuts into August while pressing countries such as Iraq and Kazakhstan to comply better with their quotas, it said in a draft statement seen by Reuters.

The move could represent the first step towards easing oil supply cuts from the current record curbs of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to 7.7 million bpd.

The panel, known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, advises Opec+ and will meet again on July 15, when it would recommend the next level of cuts.

A second straight weekly rise in US crude stockpiles to a record high also weighed on sentiment, but U.S. government data showed lower inventories of gasoline and distillates, indicating higher demand.

Opec warned in a monthly report that the market would remain in surplus in the second half even as demand improves, saying it now expects supply from outside the group to be about 300,000 bpd higher than previously thought. – Reuters