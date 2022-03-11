Oil exends losses, Moscow pledges to fulfil contracts

NEW YORK/MOSCOW: Oil prices settled about 2% lower yesterday after a volatile session, a day after its biggest daily dive in two years, as Russia pledged to fulfil contractual obligations and some traders said supply disruption concerns were overdone.

Since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, oil markets have been the most volatile in two years. On Wednesday, global benchmark Brent crude posted its biggest daily decline since April, 2020. Two days earlier, it hit a 14-year high at over US$139 a barrel.

Yesterday, Brent futures fell US$1.81, or 1.6%, to settle at US$109.33 (RM456.45) a barrel after gaining as much as 6.5% earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell US$2.68, or 2.5%, to settle at US$106.02 (RM443.95) a barrel, giving up over 5.7% of intraday gains.

The market extended losses post-settlement with Brent down to US$109.09 and WTI down to US$105.79 at 2155 GMT.

“I think some of the ‘war angst’ is coming out of the market,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. “We rejected US$130 twice this week. People are beginning to ask if there really is too much of a supply problem. There’s still plenty of Russian supply,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting that the country, a major energy producer which supplies a third of Europe's gas and 7% of global oil, would continue to meet its contractual obligations on energy supplies.

However, oil from the world's second-largest crude exporter is being shunned over its invasion of Ukraine, and many are uncertain where replacement supply will come from. – Reuters