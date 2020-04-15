Oil falls 4% towards US$28 a barrel on collapsing demand fears

LONDON: Oil fell by more than 4% towards US$28 (RM121.50) a barrel today, pressured by reports of persistent oversupply and collapsing demand due to global coronavirus-related lockdowns and a lack of coordinated oil purchases for strategic storage.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) today forecast a 29 million barrel per day (bpd) dive in April oil demand to levels not seen in 25 years and said no output cut could fully offset the near-term falls facing the market.

Brent crude fell US$1.29, or 4.4%, to US$28.31 a barrel at 1330 GMT, giving up earlier gains. US West Texas Intermediate crude slid 38 cents, or 1.9%, to US$19.73.

"There is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses," the IEA said in its monthly report. "However, the past week's achievements are a solid start."

Crude prices have tumbled this year, hitting an 18-year low of $21.65 a barrel on March 30. The drop in prices and demand has pushed global producers to agree unprecedented supply cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), along with Russia and other producer – a grouping known as Opec+ – has partnered with other oil-pumping nations, such as the United States, in the record global supply pact.

Officials and sources from Opec+ states indicated the IEA, the energy watchdog for the world's most industrialised nations, could announce purchases of oil for storage of up to several million barrels to buoy the deal.

But as of Wednesday, no such IEA purchases had materialised. The agency, in its report, said it was "still waiting for more details on some planned production cuts and proposals to use strategic storage."

The United States, India, China and South Korea have either offered or are considering such purchases, the IEA added.

Some analysts said they expect more downward pressure on the market without a demand recovery.

"The slow implementation of the agreement, the risk of non-compliance and no firm commitment from others to follow suit could see the market remain under pressure until the pandemic loosens its grip to let fuel demand recover," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

The IEA report added to downward pressure caused by rising inventories.

In Moscow, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told an online government meeting the global deal to cut oil production should be constantly monitored and could be adjusted over the course of the year.

"Monitoring will be constantly carried out in order to evaluate the market situation with the possibility of adjusting the deal's parameters," Novak told the televised meeting, chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

Novak also said that global oil demand could fall by around 8 million barrels per day for 2020 as a whole and that the deal was in Russia's interests.

Putin said it was important all participants of the output deal stuck to it. – Reuters