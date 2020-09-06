Oil & gas sector downcycle likely to have hit bottom: AmInvestment Research

PETALING JAYA: The oil and gas sector’s downcycle may have already reached a bottom with the worst experienced in April this year when spot prices for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, temporarily fell to a low of US$14 a barrel while futures inverted to an abnormal negative US$38 a barrel due to a lack of storage capacity.

In a note, AmInvestment Research said although a measure of optimism has returned for crude oil prices, it expects oil producers to proceed with their planned production cuts for this year given that demand globally remains depressed amid the prolonged Covid-19 movement restrictions and social distancing measures across the new normal which could mean potentially long-term changes in energy usage.

As such, the research house is maintaining its 2020 oil forecast at US$40–45 (RM166-187) a barrel and 2021 at US$45–50 a barrel.

“Year-to-date, Brent crude oil prices have averaged US$42/barrel with spot prices at US$43/barrel currently from the year-low of US$14/barrel on April 22, 2020. This is supported by US crude oil inventories declining by 6% to 508 million barrels currently from the all-time high of 541 million barrels in June this year,” it said.

That said, it noted that the industry is still on a capital expenditure (capex) trough.

So far, 20% to 30% capex reductions for 2020 have been announced by Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco and Petrobras. In first-half 2020, new contract awards to Malaysian operators dropped 62% year-on-year to RM2.2 billion, with the worst fallout yet to come in 2H’20 onwards, the research house highlighted.

However, AmInvestment Research is upgrading its call on the sector to overweight from neutral despite the ongoing volatility of crude oil prices. Its picks for the sector are Petronas Gas, Dialog Group, Serba Dinamik Holdings and Petronas Chemicals Group.

It remains cautious on selected highly geared companies, against the backdrop of a sharp demand drop in upstream oil services.

“We remain cautious on companies with high gearing levels such as Sapura Energy, which needs to restructure its RM10 bil debt by the end of this year. As there is a risk that Velesto could reverse to a loss in 2H’20 due to lower rig utilisation, balance sheet risks may re-emerge next year.

“Bumi Armada is still likely to experience asset impairments towards the end of the year, but the company has shown stabilising core profitability from improved operating performance of its floating production, storage and offloading vessel, Armada Kraken together with a stronger balance sheet,” it said.