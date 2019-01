SYDNEY: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday, edging up from a near two-week low in the previous session when prices fell around 3% on fears of supply growth and a global economic slowdown.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.07 per barrel, up 8 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed down 3.2% on Monday when prices touched $51.33 a barrel - the lowest since Jan 17.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing down 2.8% in the previous session when prices hit a low of $59.49 a barrel - the lowest since Jan 15.

"Rising supplies continue to put downward pressure on crude prices despite the efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers to limit production," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst, OANDA.

US drillers added 10 oil rigs last week, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes on Friday, in another sign of the expanding record US crude production that has soured market sentiment. - REUTERS