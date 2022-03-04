Oil prices end 2% lower after hitting decade-highs in early trade

HOUSTON: Oil prices slid 2% yesterday, after hitting prices not seen in roughly a decade, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market.

Trade was volatile, with crude prices jumping early to multi-year highs on worries about Russia, which exports 4 to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, second-most worldwide behind Saudi Arabia. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, companies are now shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

Oil markets are in an “explosive mood” over increasing outrage against Russia said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. “People in the world don’t want to deal with a country that is committing these atrocities in Ukraine.”

Brent futures were down US$2.47, or 2.2%, to US$110.46 (RM462.44) a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell US$2.93, or 2.6%, to US$107.67.

Both benchmarks rose to multi-year highs during the session, with Brent soaring to US$119.84, its highest since May 2012 and WTI hitting its highest since September 2008 at US$116.57.

Washington and its Western allies have imposed sanctions on Russia, but the measures have so far stopped short of targeting Russian oil and gas exports. A new round of sanctions announced by the White House on Wednesday banned export of specific refining technologies, making it harder for Russia to modernise oil refineries.

Traders remain wary of Russian oil. At least 10 tankers failed to find buyers on Wednesday, market sources said.

Canada said it will remove Russia and Belarus's most favoured nation status as trading partners, and will provide additional military aid to Ukraine.

Global benchmark Brent has jumped nearly 25% since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, an action Moscow calls a “special operation”. Brent’s six-month spread hit a record high of over US$21 a barrel, indicating very tight supplies.

Media reports have suggested the United States and Iran have nearly completed a deal that could bring more than a million bpd of oil, or about 1% of global supply, back to the market.

Negotiations to revive the pact have been going on for 10 months in Vienna. Diplomats are believed to be in the final stage of talks. – Reuters