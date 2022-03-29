Oil prices extend losses on demand worries

MELBOURNE: US crude futures slid in early trade today, extending losses from the previous session on the prospect of a sharp drop in fuel demand as Shanghai shut down to curb a surge in Covid cases and as Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures touched a low of US$103.46 a barrel shortly after opening and were down US$2.09, or 2%, at US$103.87 at 2236 GMT, after dropping about 7% yesterday.

Brent crude futures were poised to open around US$3 lower, also after sliding around 7% in the previous session.

Ukraine and Russia were set to meet in Istanbul today for their first peace talks in over two weeks. Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine have curtailed oil supply and earlier this month sent prices to 14-year highs.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm its neighbour.

Offsetting concerns about tight supply, Shanghai's two-stage lockdown over nine days is expected to hit fuel demand in China, the world's largest oil importer. The country's financial hub accounts for about 4% of China's oil consumption, ANZ Research analysts said.

Traffic data from Baidu showed peak morning traffic in the city was down 45% as workers stayed home, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Yesterday, Brent crude futures fell US$8.17, or 6.8%, to settle at US$112.48 a barrel. WTI crude futures fell US$7.94, or about 7%, to settle at US$105.96 a barrel.

Shanghai entered a two-stage lockdown of 26 million people yesterday in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19. Officials closed bridges and tunnels and restricted highway traffic.

“The fear that the lockdowns could spread combined with a long liquidation has resulted in further decline of the market,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Oil demand in China, the largest crude importer globally, is expected to be 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) softer than usual in April, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB bank.

However, analysts expect more bullish sentiment when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies, collectively known as Opec+, meet on Thursday to discuss a planned 432,000-bpd increase to production quotas.

Opec+ will likely stick to its plans for a modest increase in its oil output in May, several sources close to the group said, despite a surge in prices due to the Ukraine crisis and calls from consumers for more supply.

Supply deficits are looming, meanwhile, with April spot volumes of Russian crude expected to struggle to find buyers, analysts said. Russia's crude flows have been little affected in March as most volumes were contracted before the conflict.

Declining orders for Russian oil will be replaced with contracts from Southeast Asian countries, Russian state news agency TASS cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday.

Countries such as India and China are still buying Russian crude and Indonesian state energy company PT Pertamina has become the latest to announce it is considering buying Russian oil.

However, analysts still expect oil markets to feel the effects of widespread avoidance of Russian oil. – Reuters