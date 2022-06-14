Oil prices rise in volatile trade on tight global supplies

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose yesterday in a session of volatile trade as tight global supplies outweighed worries that demand would be pressured by a flare-up in Covid-19 cases in Beijing and more interest rate increases.

Brent crude rose 26 cents to settle at US$122.27 (RM540.43) a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 26 cents to settle at US$120.93 (RM534.51)a barrel. Trade was volatile, with prices down about US$3 a barrel earlier.

Oil supplies are tight, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies unable to fully deliver on pledged output increases because of a lack of capacity in many producers, sanctions on Russia and unrest in Libya that has slashed output.

Oil has surged in 2022 as Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine compounded supply concerns and as demand recovered from Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdowns. In March, Brent hit US$139, the highest since 2008. Last week, both oil benchmarks rose more than 1%.

“We were struggling with the Russian loss (of oil) so now add an exclamation point with the Libyan situation,” said Robert Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.

On Saturday, the average price of US petrol exceeded US$5 a gallon for the first time, AAA data showed.

Prompting demand concerns, Beijing’s most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a “ferocious” CovidD-19 outbreak.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with China. The mood is dour right now,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures.

Concern about further rate increases, heightened by Friday’s US inflation data showing the consumer price index rose 8.6% last month, also pressured oil lower. – Reuters