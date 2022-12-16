Oil prices skid 2% as dollar firms and central banks lift rates

NEW YORK: Oil prices slid about 2% on Thursday (Dec 15) as traders worried about the fuel demand outlook due to a stronger dollar and further interest rate increases by global central banks.

After rising for three straight days, Brent futures fell US$1.49, or 1.8%, to settle at US$81.21 (RM358.50) a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell US$1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at US$76.11 (RM335.99).

“Crude prices edged lower as ... global recession risks increased after a wave of central banks delivered another strong round of tightening. Oil’s recent rally (ran) out of steam as risk aversion runs wild,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at data and analytics firm Oanda.

Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the US central bank will raise interest rates further next year, even as the economy slips toward a possible recession. On Thursday, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank raised interest rates to fight inflation.

“The oil price is under pressure today as the Fed’’s hawkish guidance for its monetary policy sparked renewed concerns about economic growth, lifting the US dollar and sending commodity prices down,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for those using other currencies.

Also pressuring oil prices, Canada’s TC Energy Corp said it was resuming operations in a section of its Keystone pipeline, a week after a leak of more than 14,000 barrels of oil in Kansas triggered a shutdown. – Reuters