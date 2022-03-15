Oil prices tumble more than 5% to two-week lows

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell more than 5% yesterday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress towards a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine – a development that would boost global supplies – while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand.

Brent futures fell US$5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at US$106.90 (RM448.39) a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell US$6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at US$103.01 (RM432.07).

That was the lowest close for WTI since Feb 28 and the lowest for Brent since March 1. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.

“Oil prices are reflecting a bearish sentiment drawn from expectations of positive developments in the latest round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations,” said Kaushal Ramesh, an analyst at energy research provider Rystad Energy.

Brent and WTI have logged their most volatile 30 days since June 2020.

British bank Barclays said yesterday it had suspended the sales and issuance of two exchange-traded notes (ETN) with combined assets of about US$1 billion – one linked to crude oil and another to a gauge of market volatility – due to capacity constraints, in a move that some investors said could spur big price swings in the products.

ETN are debt securities that banks issue with the promise to pay holders a return linked to the performance of underlying securities or benchmarks. Investors are particularly sensitive about the product ever since another volatility-tracking ETN called XIV went bust in a matter of days in February 2018, dealing nearly US$2 billion in losses to shareholders.

The ETNs affected are called iPath® Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN and iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN .

Barclays, which expects to reopen sales and issuances of the ETN as soon as it can accommodate additional capacity, said the actions were not linked to the crisis in Ukraine or any issue with the market dynamics in the underlying index components. The bank does not have sufficient capacity to support further sales from inventory and any further issuances of the ETN, it said in a statement.

Barclays declined to elaborate further on the reasons for the actions, which were effective from the opening of trading yesterday.

Analysts at energy consulting group EBW Analytics noted that “a renewed Covid outbreak in China is leading to rising shutdowns as Omicron spreads rapidly” which could reduce global energy demand since China is the world’s largest importer of oil, liquefied natural gas and coal.

Russia's output of oil and gas condensate rose to 11.12 million barrels per day so far in March, two sources familiar with production data told Reuters, despite sanctions. – Reuters