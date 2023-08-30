Oil rises on softer dollar, investors wary of hurricane impact

NEW YORK: Oil prices rallied more than a dollar a barrel on Tuesday (Aug 29) as the greenback slid, while investors debated the potential impact to energy supply and demand from Hurricane Idalia set to hit Florida this week.

Brent crude futures rose by US$1.07, or 1.3%, to settle at US$85.49 (RM397.01) a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures settled at US$81.86 (RM380.16) a barrel, up US$1.06, or 1.3%.

The US dollar index dropped on Tuesday after data showed that US job openings, a measure of labour demand, fell in July. Softness in the labour market could encourage the Federal Reserve (Fed) to slow down interest rate increases, experts said.

A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated oil less expensive for investors holding other currencies, boosting demand.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Idalia was forecast to reach Category 3 strength – classified as a major hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph – before slamming ashore Florida’s Gulf Coast in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

The storm will likely impact fuel distribution systems and hit fuel consumption in the affected regions just ahead of the Labour Day federal holiday on Sept 4, said Mizuho analyst Robert Yawger.

The weather system is not expected to hit major oil producing platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico. However, oil major Chevron Corp evacuated some staff from three platforms in the region.

Production was continuing at Chevron-operated Gulf of Mexico oil and gas facilities.

While Idalia does not pose a major supply risk, it does point to a rising risk of potential future outages in the Gulf of Mexico in what is expected to be a busy hurricane season, Yawger noted.

Expectations of a steep decline in US crude oil stockpiles have also benefited oil prices, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

US crude oil inventories are expected to have dropped by 3.3 million barrels in the latest week, according to an extended Reuters poll on Tuesday.

Adding to supply concerns US oil rig count, an early indicator of future production, declined in August for the ninth month in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes reported on Friday.

“Even with the potential for some demand destruction (from hurricane Idalia), the coming crude oil supply squeeze is becoming more painfully obvious,” said Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn. – Reuters