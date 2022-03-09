Oil soars as US bans Russian crude, Britain announces phase-out

BENGALURU/NEW YORK/LONDON: Oil prices settled around 4% higher yesterday as the United States banned Russian oil imports and Britain said it will phase them out by year-end, decisions expected to further disrupt the global energy market where Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude.

Oil prices have surged more than 30% since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the US and other countries imposed a raft of sanctions. Russian oil and gas exports were already upended before the ban, as traders sought to avoid running afoul of future sanctions.

US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. Britain said it will phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022, giving the market and businesses time to find alternatives.

Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he was exploring options to end British imports of Russian gas which accounts for about 4% of supply in the country.

Brent crude futures settled at US$127.98 (RM535.25) a barrel, 3.9% higher, while US crude futures settled at US$123.70 a barrel, a 3.6% increase.

Russia ships 7 million to 8 million barrels per day of crude and fuel to global markets.

On Monday, the possibility European allies would join the United States in banning Russian crude had sent oil to 14-year highs. However, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said after the sanctions announcement that allies were not under pressure to ban Russian oil.

“We don’t rely that much on Russian oil and we don’t rely on Russian gas at all. We know that our allies across the world may not be in that same position. And so we are not asking them to do the same thing,” Granholm told CNBC in an interview.

Despite the small size of US imports from Russia, the ban is “one more source of supply loss”, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler. “It’s just one more escalation in a series of events that have pushed crude and product prices higher,” he added.

Before the ban was announced, Goldman Sachs had raised its Brent forecast for 2022 to US$135 from US$98 and its 2023 outlook to US$115 a barrel from US$105, saying the world economy could face the “largest energy supply shocks ever” because of Russia’s key role.

“How high can oil prices go? Pick a number, this is a market in disarray,” Mike Tran, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Earlier, oil giants Shell and BP, both based in Britain, said they would stop buying Russian oil and natural gas immediately while Shell also pledged to shut down service stations as well as its aviation fuels and lubricants operations.

“We are working hard to continue to provide the energy that customers and economies need, using non-Russian oil and gas,” a BP spokesman told AFP.

Shell's decision to abandon Russia comes days after it faced a hail of criticism for buying Russian oil.

“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel – despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking – was not the right one, and we are sorry,” chief executive Ben van Beurden said. – Reuters, AFP