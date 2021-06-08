Om Holdings secures approvals for dual listing on Bursa

PETALING JAYA: Vertically integrated manganese ore and ferroalloy producer Om Holdings Ltd has obtained the approvals of the Securities Commission Malaysia and Bursa Malaysia Securities for its secondary listing on the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

The group’s shares have been traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since 1998, and it will continue to maintain its primary listing on ASX.

Om’s secondary listing will not involve the issuance of new shares. Further, as the group’s shares will be fully fungible between the two exchanges, shareholders will be able to transfer their shares listed on ASX to Bursa, and vice versa, for trading.

Om Holdings executive chairman and CEO Low Ngee Tong said as the company participated in the first ASX-Bursa cross-listing exercise, it marked a key milestone in the company’s journey and complements well with its future plans in its Sarawak operations.

“The ferroalloys produced at our Sarawak plant are essential to steelmaking. Since commissioning our Sarawak plant in 2014, we have seen an increase in 25 million tonnes of crude steel capacity come online in the Asean region and expect capacity to continue growing. With increasing urbanisation and growth, we are confident of the long-term fundamentals for steelmaking in this region and believe demand to be strong.

“In the coming months we will engage current and prospective shareholders, and work on building investor awareness for our secondary listing,” he said in a statement today.

Low said the group is known by many in Southeast Asia through its smelter operations in Sarawak.

“We believe this secondary listing will broaden our investor reach, and potentially increase liquidity in a region where the market is familiar with our business profile and recognises the fundamental strengths of our business,” he added.

The group’s manganese ore mining operations are based in the Bootu Creek Mine, Northern Territory of Australia. It owns a 13% effective stake in the Tshipi Borwa manganese mine in South Africa. The group also operates ferroalloy smelters and manganese sintering facilities in Sarawak, Malaysia (via a joint venture with Samalaju Industries Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd), and in Qinzhou, China.

The logistics, marketing and trading activities are carried out from the group’s headquarters and primary distribution hub in Singapore.