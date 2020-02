PETALING JAYA: Omesti Bhd has been appointed by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as its authorised system integration partner for its business support systems (BSS), which are designed for application with customer relationship management (CRM) and billing activities, primarily in the telecommunications sector.

Omesti executive director Chia Yong Wei said with this appointment, the group has joined the ranks of the world’s Tier 1 implementers.

“This is much more than a simple teaming agreement or MOU. Under the partnership, we are authorised to work directly with clients to configure and implement the BSS solution,” he said in a statement.

Chia noted that the group had won the appointment after its employees in China had gone through an extensive assessment process over the course of three months.

In addition, Omesti has been appointed as a Huawei software reseller.

At the noon break, Omesti shares had settled 1.5 sen higher at 62.52 sen with a turnover of 9.8 million shares.