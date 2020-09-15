Omesti unit secures RM14.44m JPJ contract

PETALING JAYA: Omesti Bhd’s indirect 51% owned subsidiary Formis Network Services Sdn Bhd (FNS), has bagged a RM14.44 million contract from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for the maintenance & technical support services for ICT infrastructure and application systems for the department’s Automated Awareness Safety System (AwAS).

The project is for a duration of 18 months, commencing on Sept 14, 2020 to March 13, 2022.

The scope of work to be carried out by FNS includes provision of data centre services for the ICT infrastructure and AwAS application systems, as well as set-up and maintenance of data communications for the system core and camera network that links the AwAS data centres with the existing 45 cameras around the country.

FNS general manager Mohd Maaruf Vaheed said this project is in line with the government’s initiative to ensure smooth delivery of its services and systems and will assist in the full roll-out of the AwAS system.

Full-time onsite technical support services will also be provided to deliver comprehensive corrective maintenance for the enterprise hardware, system software and application software for the AwAS infrastructure.

The AwAS was first identified as one of the main planks in the Road Safety Plan Malaysia 2006–2010 to be implemented in order to reduce road traffic deaths in the country. The programme began in September 2012 and has since been rolled out at various locations. Designed to monitor driver speeds and behaviour along major highways and at accident blackspots, the system is aimed at curbing speeding, reducing accidents and improving driving behaviour among road users.